Bu akşam atıf yapılan BM Güvenlik Konseyi 716 sayılı kararı ne?

SON DAKİKALefkoşa'da yıkılan surlar tamir ediliyor

716 (1991) sayılı BM Güvenlik Konseyi kararındaki 4. Paragraf:

“Reaffirms further that its position on the solution to the Cyprus problem is based on one State of Cyprus comprising two politically equal communities as defined by the Secretary-General in the eleventh paragraph of annex I to his report of 8 March 1990.”

“Kıbrıs sorununa çözümün, Genel Sekreter’in 8 Mart 1990 tarihli raporunun 1. ekinin 11. paragrafında tanımlandığı şekilde iki siyasi eşit toplumdan oluşan tek Kıbrıs Devleti’ne dayalı olduğu yönündeki pozisyonunu da yeniden teyit eder.”

 

8 Mart 1990 tarihli BM Genel Sekreteri raporunun 1. Ekinin 11. Paragrafı:

“The political equality of the two communities in and the bi-communal nature of the federation need to be acknowledged. While political equality does not mean equal numerical participation in all federal government branches and administration, it should be reflected inter alia in various ways: in the requirement that the federal constitution of the State of Cyprus be approved or amended with the concurrence of both communities; in the effective participation of both communities in all organs and decisions of the federal Government; in safeguards to ensure that the federal Government will not be empowered to adopt any measures against the interests of one community; in the equality and identical powers and functions of the two federated States.”

“Federasyonda iki toplumun siyasi eşitliği ve federasyonun iki toplumlu yapısı tanınmalıdır. Siyasi eşitlik, federal hükümetin tüm birimleri ve idaresinde sayıca eşit katılım anlamına gelmemekle birlikte, farklı yollarla da yansıtılmalıdır: Kıbrıs Devleti’nin federal anayasasının her iki toplumun oluruyla kabul edilmesi veya değiştirilmesi gerekliliği; federal hükümetin tüm organları ve kararlarında her iki toplumun etkin katılımı; federal hükümetin bir toplumun çıkarlarına karşı herhangi bir önlem alma yetkisine sahip olmayacağının temini; iki federe Devletin eşitliği ve aynı yetki ve fonksiyonlarda olmaları.”

