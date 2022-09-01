CTP Kadın Örgütü, Guterres’e iletilmek üzere yazdığı mektubu BM Temsilcisi’ne teslim etti

Cumhuriyetçi Türk Partisi (CTP) Kadın Örgütü, Birleşmiş Milletler Genel Sekreteri Antonio Guterres’e teslim edilmek üzere yazdığı mektubu bu sabah Ledra Palace Sınır Kapısı’nda UNFICYP siyasi işler uzmanı Arzu Çağın’a teslim etti. 1 Eylül Dünya Barış Günü sebebiyle kaleme alınan mektup, kısa süre içerisinde Genel Sekreter Guterres’e iletilecek. Mektubu teslim ederken basına açıklamalarda bulunan CTP Kadın Örgütü Başkanı Doğuş Derya, BM Güvenlik Konseyi’nin 2000 yılında kabul etmiş olduğu 1325 sayılı kararın çatışma yaşanmış ülkelerde kadınların barışı inşa süreçlerine dahil olmasını öngören ve daha önce çatışma yaşanmış birçok ülkede müzakere masasına kadınların kendi yaşamış oldukları deneyimleri barış yapım sürecine aktarmasını sağlayan bir karar olduğunu anımsattı. Kıbrıs’ta da bu kararla ilgili ciddi mücadele süreçlerinden geçildiğini işaret eden Derya, “2008-2009 yıllarından itibaren başlayan bu mücadele, Cinsiyet Eşitliği Teknik Komitesinin 2015 yılında kurulmasıyla sonuçlandı. Cinsiyet Eşitliği Teknik Komitesi, müzakere masası aktif olmadığı için sağlıklı çalışamıyor” dedi.

“İRADE VE KARARLILIĞIMIZI VURGULAYAN MEKTUP KALEME ALDIK”

Bu konuyla ilgili CTP Kadın Örgütü olarak BM Genel Sekreteri Antonio Guterres’e iletilmek üzere Kıbrıslı Türklerin federal çözüm ve barışın inşa sürecinde iradesini ve kararlılığını vurgulayan bir mektup kaleme aldıklarını dile getiren Derya, şu an aktif bir müzakere sürecinin olmadığına değindi. 2017 yılında Crans Montana sürecinden sonra Güney Kıbrıs’ta doğalgaz konusunda atılan tek taraflı adımların yanı sıra, TC hükümetinin desteğiyle Ersin Tatar’ın savunduğu iki devletli çözüm tezinin BM parametreleri ve zemini dışında bir unsur olduğuna dikkat çeken Derya, bunların federal çözümün önünde de bir engel olduğunu söyledi.

“YURDUMUZUN BİRLEŞMESİ İÇİN DAHA FAZLA İNİSİYATİF ALMAYA HAZIRIZ”

Guterres’e iletilmek üzere yazılan mektubun içeriğine de değinen Doğuş Derya, Güven Yaratıcı Önlemlerin geliştirilmesi ve federal çözüme hizmet edecek şekilde yeniden uygulamaya konulmasını, Mağusa Limanı’nın ticarete açılmasını, Ercan Havaalanı’nın da BM kontrolünde açılmasını savunduklarını, Maraş’ta ise uluslararası hukuk hilafına atılan adımları kabul etmediklerini kaydetti. Derya, Kıbrıslı Türklerin iradesinin 2004 yılında yapılan referandumda kullandığı yüzde 65’lik evet oyu olduğunu ve federal çözümde yana olduklarını mektuba yazdıklarını, Guterres’e de müzakerelerin yeniden başlaması için daha çok inisiyatif almasını, kadınlar olarak Kıbrıs’ı barışa gelinceye kadar kararlılıkla çalışmaya devam edeceklerini ifade etti.

GUTERRES’E GÖNDERİLEN MEKTUP ŞU ŞEKİLDE:

1 September, 2022.

H.E. Mr Antonio Guterres,

Secretary-General,

United Nations.

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Women Organization of the Republican Turkish Party ( CTP ) within the Turkish Cypriot Community, I am writing to you in the midst of multi-dimensional global challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine. We welcome your recognition of the urgent need for global solidarity and peace at this critical juncture. In the same vein, we value your particular focus on the pandemic’s amplified effects on pre-existing inequalities, gender discrimination and ageism, as well as challenges accessing humanitarian assistance, in particular those on health and social care.

Your Excellency,

allow me to share with you our profound concern for the future of our homeland. The collapse of the Cyprus Conference held in Crans-Montana in June 2017 and the continued impasse on the settlement process have deepened the division on our Island.

As you stated in the latest report on the renewal of UNFICYP, “the absence of progress towards the resumption of fully-fledged negotiations creates space for new facts on the ground and gives rise to provocative unilateral actions that raise tensions.” The status quo in Cyprus is certainly not static. Your Excellency is fully aware of its leading consequences such as Mr. Anastasiadis' unilateral granting of licences to international companies to pursue exploration and exploitation of our common wealth and Mr.Tatar's deviation from the UN basis, continued violation of international law in the fenced-off area of Varosha, women’s rights, as well as the further escalation of Island wide and geopolitical tension. In addition, by remaining outside the EU Acquis Communautaire, the Eurozone and the Single Market, the Turkish Cypriot Community continues to be deprived of basic freedoms, welfare and socio-economic development. The unbearable economic recession brought about by the consistent weakening of the Turkish Lira, has aggravated growing interventions to democracy, socio-cultural structure and political administration in the north.

We would like to bring to your attention that the political position of a "two state solution" put forward by Mr. Tatar and supported by the government in Turkey, certainly does not represent the majority of the Turkish Cypriots' will in regard to a federal solution. Turkish Cypriots firmly believe that the most elusive element of lasting peace and true democracy on our Island lies beneath unity. Despite Greek Cypriots' "OXI", Turkish Cypriots demonstrated their commitment to a federal solution by an overwhelming majority at the referendum held in April 2004. United Federal Cyprus, in full line with the relevant UN resolutions and the core values of the EU, is the only realistic and sustainable solution to the longstanding Cyprus problem.

Your Excellency,

As women living in Cyprus, we are forced to live in conditions of deadlock that have persisted for nearly 60 years. The separatists on both sides are satisfying their ambition by inflicting ethnic, religious, nationalistic and sexist discriminations. This situation confines the Cyprus problem to a narrow basis; hence the holistic interests of the communities are overseen. From our point of view, there is no difference between those who open the political equality of Turkish Cypriots for discussion and those who defend the thesis of a "two-state solution", despite the relevant UN resolutions and parameters, which no UN member will accept. It is for these very reasons that the negotiation of Confidence Building Measures aimed at the opening of the fenced-off area of Varosha in line with the UNSC resolutions 550 and 789; the opening of Ercan (Tymbou)Airport to international flights under UN administration; the facilitation of trade at Famagusta port under EU controlled customs; and finding an interim solution to the disputed maritime zones paving the way to a viable realization of the regional energy and natural gas project, are categorically rejected. We believe that the Confidence Building Measures must be broadened to better serve for their objectives. The Women of CTP stress that Confidence Building Measures must not be perceived as a substitute for a federal solution. They must relieve the prevailing stalemate and create conditions conducive to the reunification of the Island under a federal settlement.

Your Excellency,

We would like to take this opportunity to recall the UNSC Resolution 1325 reaffirming the indispensable role of women in the decision-making and conflict resolution elements of global peace processes. Despite this, the involvement of women in the rapprochement and political negotiation processes in Cyprus remains extremely limited and subsequently gender issues have not been given sufficient consideration. The long-due Action Plan for the participation of Women in the negotiations, issued only after the persistent request of the UN, is an exception. Irrespective of such developments, we reiterate our readiness and strong desire to contribute to the discussions on how gender equality can be supported through the structures and policies of United Federal Cyprus in the making. As the CTP Women, we stand in solidarity with all peace supporters to empower peace movements and strengthen intercommunal dialogue at all levels. Our aim is to enhance joint action for reconciliation, with a participatory approach inclusive of women and all others under threat.

In conclusion, as the Women of CTP we extend our appreciation towards your continued commitment to the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus conflict. You are duly requested, your Excellency, to intensify your diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the Community Leaders together and resume formal talks within the sense of urgency.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.