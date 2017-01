Dikkat: Facebook’taki “Yarın teslim tarihi” yalanı

Son günlerde Facebook kullanıcılarının duvarlarına kopyalayıp yapıştırdıkları bir metinde Facebook’taki mesaj, bilgi, gönderi ve fotoğrafların herkese açık hale geleceği iddia edildi.

Bu paylaşım aslında 2012 yılından bu yana İngilizce olarak da internet kullanıcıları arasında zaman zaman yayılan metnin orijinali şöyle;

All your posts can become public tommorow . Even the messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. After all, it does not cost anything for a simple copy and paste.

Better safe than sorry is right. Channel 13 News was just talking about this change in Facebook’s privacy policy. Better safe than sorry.

I do not give Facebook or any entities associated with Facebook permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future. By this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308- 1 1 308-103 and the Rome Statute).

NOTE: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tactically allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status updates. DO NOT SHARE. You MUST copy and paste