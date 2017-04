Eidie, taraflar 11 Nisan'da yeniden başlamak için mutabık

Tuesday 04 April 2017

The Special Adviser of the Secretary-General (SASG) on Cyprus, Mr. Espen Barth Eide, has announced the

Cyprus Talks will resume following consultations with both sides and today’s meeting between the Secretary-General

and the Turkish Cypriot Leader, Mr. Mustafa Akinci in Brussels.

The leaders will resume negotiations at 10am on Tuesday 11 April 2017. The meeting will be held

under the auspices of SASG Eide.

End.