  • BIST 1.378,280
  • Altın 503,28
  • Dolar 8,6450
  • Euro 10,2450
  • Lefkoşa 38 °C
  • Mağusa 38 °C
  • Girne 37 °C
  • Güzelyurt 35 °C
  • İskele 38 °C
  • İstanbul 29 °C
  • Ankara 30 °C
SON DAKİKADelta varyantı durdurulamıyor! Dünya ayakta!

Güneye geçişlerde yeni düzenleme: Geçiş şartları değişti!

» »
Güneye geçişlerde yeni düzenleme: Geçiş şartları değişti!Sağlık Teknik Komitesi’nden yapılan açıklamaya göre 12 Temmuz Pazartesi sabah 10:00’dan itibaren geçişlerde yeni kurallar uygulanacak:
Güneye geçişlerde yeni düzenleme: Geçiş şartları değişti!

Güneye geçişlerde yeni düzenleme: Geçiş şartları değişti!
Sağlık Teknik Komitesi’nden yapılan açıklamaya göre 12 Temmuz Pazartesi sabah 10:00’dan itibaren geçişlerde yeni kurallar uygulanacak:

 Aşısız şahıslar en fazla 72 saatlik hızlı veya PCR testi sonucu ile

• Tam aşılı şahıslar (Sinovac da dahil) 7 günlük hızlı veya PCR testi ile ( şahıslar son aşıdan 14 gün sonra tam aşılı sayılırlar)

• Aşısız orta öğretim öğrencileri ve Aşağı Pirgo bölgesinde yaşayan insanlar eğer transit yapacaksa 7 günlük hızlı veya PCR testi ile geçiş yapabilecek

 

Tam açıklama şu şekilde:

“Press Statement on behalf of the Technical Committee on Health

Nicosia, 10th July 2021 – The Technical Committee on Health consider that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to invoke the emergency mechanism and move to level 3 (dark red) as of Monday 12th July at 10am.

The relevant rules for level 3 (dark red) will be as follows:
Level 3 (dark red):
• Non-vaccinated persons may cross with a 72hrs negative rapid test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and persons with health problems)
• Fully vaccinated person with EMA approved vaccines as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their final shot (1st shot if Johnson& Johnson).
• Unvaccinated high-school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos may, for transit purposes, also cross with a 7-day negative rapid or PCR test.”

  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • Lefkoşa Kızılbaş'ta iş makinesi devrildi! Trafikte aksamalar meydana geldi...10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 14:18
  • Ekonomik kriz nedeniyle Lübnan karanlığa gömüldü10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 13:32
  • “Medya Başarı Ödülleri  Töreni” gerçekleştirildi10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 12:21
  • UBP Parti Meclisi, UBP Kurultayı’nın 24 Ekim’de yapılmasına karar verdi10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 12:12
  • Kurban Bayramı'na sayılı günler kala, kırmızı etin az bilinen faydaları10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 11:44
  • Cumhurbaşkanı Ersin Tatar, Necmi Karakoç’u ve Atilla Karaca’yı kabul etti10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 11:31
  • Yine Hatay Limanı, yine uyuşturucu10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 11:08
  • 34 kişi hakkında yasal işlem başlatıldı10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 10:32
  • Polisten sıkı denetim: Yeni kararlar ve alınması gereken tedbirler konusunda iş yerleri bilgilendirildi10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 10:30
  • Lapta'da 20 Dakikada 80 Paket Sigara ve 19bin Türk Liralık Soygun10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 10:27
    • YAZARLAR
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    12345678
    VİDEO GALERİ
    12345678
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2014 Detay Kıbrıs | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : +90 392 444 79 79 Faks : +90 392 227351
    Haber Scripti