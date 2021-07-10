Güneye geçişlerde yeni düzenleme: Geçiş şartları değişti!

Sağlık Teknik Komitesi’nden yapılan açıklamaya göre 12 Temmuz Pazartesi sabah 10:00’dan itibaren geçişlerde yeni kurallar uygulanacak:

Aşısız şahıslar en fazla 72 saatlik hızlı veya PCR testi sonucu ile

• Tam aşılı şahıslar (Sinovac da dahil) 7 günlük hızlı veya PCR testi ile ( şahıslar son aşıdan 14 gün sonra tam aşılı sayılırlar)

• Aşısız orta öğretim öğrencileri ve Aşağı Pirgo bölgesinde yaşayan insanlar eğer transit yapacaksa 7 günlük hızlı veya PCR testi ile geçiş yapabilecek

Tam açıklama şu şekilde:

“Press Statement on behalf of the Technical Committee on Health

Nicosia, 10th July 2021 – The Technical Committee on Health consider that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to invoke the emergency mechanism and move to level 3 (dark red) as of Monday 12th July at 10am.

The relevant rules for level 3 (dark red) will be as follows:

Level 3 (dark red):

• Non-vaccinated persons may cross with a 72hrs negative rapid test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and persons with health problems)

• Fully vaccinated person with EMA approved vaccines as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their final shot (1st shot if Johnson& Johnson).

• Unvaccinated high-school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos may, for transit purposes, also cross with a 7-day negative rapid or PCR test.”