İçişleri Bakanlığı’ndan Muhaceret Affı hakkında önemli açıklama

İçişleri Bakanlığı Muhaceret Affıyla ilgili önemli açıklamalarda bulundu.

Bakanlık’tan yapılan açıklama şu şekilde;

Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti’nde izinsiz olarak bulunmaları sebebiyle cezaya düşmüş yabancılara af öngören ve halk arasında Muhaceret Affı olarak bilinen “Yabancılar ve Muhaceret (Değişiklik) Yasası, 6 Kasım 2022 – 3 Şubat 2023 tarihleri arasında (Her iki tarih dahil) 90 gün süre ile geçerli olacaktır.

The Foreigners and Immigration (Amendment) Law, which provides amnesty for foreigners who have been fined for being in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus without permission and is known as Immigration Amnesty, will be valid for 90 days between 6th of November 2022 and 3rd of February 2023 (including both dates).

Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti’nde bulunanlar ve cezaya düşmüş olan yabancılar; Muhaceret Affı’nın yürürlüğe girdiği tarihten itibaren 90 gün içerisinde İçişleri Bakanlığı resmi web sitesi https://icisleri.gov.ct.tr/ adresine girerek online olarak bir asgari ücret ödeyerek aftan faydalanabilecektir.

Foreigners, who are living in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and who have been fined, will be able to benefit from the amnesty by visiting the official website https://icisleri.gov.ct.tr/ and making an online payment (minimum wage).

Cezaya düşmüş ve yurt dışında bulunan yabancılar ise yasanın yürürlüğe girdiği tarihten itibaren KKTC Yurt dışı konsolosluklarına veya temsilciliklerine 90 gün içerisinde şahsen başvuru yapmaları ve Muhaceret Dairesi’nin gerekli incelemeyi yapıp, onay vermesinden sonra ülkeye girişlerinde bir brüt asgari ücret ödeyerek aftan yararlanabileceklerdir.

Foreigners, who have been fined and living abroad, must personally apply to the TRNC Consulates or Representatives within 90 days (from the effectıve date- 6th of November). After the Immigration Department makes the necessary examination and approves, they will be able to benefit from the amnesty by paying a gross minimum wage when they enter the country.

NOT: 4 Kasım 2021 ile 31 Ocak 2022 tarihleri arasında, 18/2021 sayılı Yabancılar ve Muhaceret (Değişiklik) Yasası ile çıkan Muhaceret Affından faydalanan kişiler bu Muhaceret Affından faydalanamazlar.

NOTE: People, who benefited from the Immigration Amnesty, between 4 November 2021 and 31 January 2022 with the Foreigners and Immigration (Amendment) Law No. 18/2021 cannot benefit from this Immigration Amnesty.

A- KUZEY KIBRIS TÜRK CUMHURİYETİ’NDE BULUNANLAR:

A- PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS:

a- Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyetine girişte kendisine verilen İkamet, Çalışma, İş Yapma, İş Kurma ve öğrenci İzni bitmiş olmasına rağmen ülkeden ayrılmayan kişiler; online başvuru yaptıktan sonra Muhaceret Dairesi Onay tarihten itibaren 10 gün içinde bir asgari ücret ödemek şartı ile,

a- People who do not leave the country even though their residence, work or student permits granted to them upon entry to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have expired; Providing a minimum wage payment within 10 days from the date of approval getting by the Immigration Office after making an online application,

b- Turist Vizesi ile giriş yapıp süresi dolduğu halde ülkeden çıkış yapmayan kişiler; online başvuru yaptıktan sonra Muhaceret Dairesi Onay tarihten itibaren 10 gün içinde bir asgari ücret ödemek şartı ile,

b- People who entered to the country with a Tourist Visa and did not leave the country even though it expired; With the condition that making a minimum wage payment within 10 days from the date of approval of the Immigration Office after making an online application,

c- İzinsiz İkamet ve Çalışmadan dolayı haklarında İhraç Kararı alınıp ihraçları gerçekleşmeyen kişiler; online başvuru yaptıktan sonra Muhaceret Dairesi Onay tarihten itibaren 10 gün içinde bir asgari ücret ödemek şartı ile,

c-People who have not been deported but have deportation order because of working or living without taking permission; Provided that online minimum wage payment within 10 days from the date of approval of the Immigration Office after making an online application,

d- Yürürlükteki Aftan faydalanan kişilerin eşleri, 25 yaşından küçük bekar çocukları, 18 yaşından büyük engelli çocukları; Cezalı kişilerin eşlerinin aftan faydalanılmasından sonra 60 gün içerisinde Muhaceret Dairesine başvuru yaparak, (Ceza ödemeden muaf tutulacaklardır)

d-Spouses, children under the age of 25 (single), children with disabilities over the age of 18, of the beneficiaries of the current Amnesty; An application should be made to the Immigration Department within 60 days after the amnesty of the person, who has fine, is granted (They will be exempted from paying the penalty)

B- YURT DIŞINDA BULUNANLAR

B-THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN LIVING ABROAD

a- Aftan Faydalanan kişiler, kendilerine verilen 60 günlük ziyaretçi izni içerisinde işvereni tarafından Çalışma İzni almak amacıyla başvurulması halinde ön izin işlemlerinden muaf tutulurlar. 60 gün içerisinde yasal izin almamaları halinde ise ülkeden çıkış yapmak zorundadırlar.

a-The beneficiaries of the Amnesty are exempted from the preliminary permission if they apply for a work permit within the 60-day visitor permit granted to them by their employer. If they do not get legal permission within 60 days, they have to leave the country.

b- Yurt dışında olup cezalı duruma düşen KKTC Vatandaşı ile evli olan kişiler; ülkeye girişlerinde evli olduklarını kanıtlayıcı belge ve brüt bir asgari ücret ödeyerek,

b-People, who are married to a TRNC Citizen and are living abroad but have been fined, can benefit from amnesty by paying a gross minimum wage and showing a document proving the marriage upon entry into the country.

c- Yurt Dışında olup cezalı duruma düşen, İkamet İzni, Öğrenci, Çalışma, İş Yapma ve İş Kurma İzinli Kişilerin Eşleri; ülkeye girişlerinde evli olduklarını kanıtlayıcı belge ve bir asgari ücret ödeyerek,

c-Spouses of people with living in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with the residency permission, student permission and work permission who are living abroad and have been fined can benefit from amnesty by paying minimum wage and showing a document proving the marriage upon entry into the country.

d- Yurt Dışında olup cezalı duruma düşen, İkamet İzni, Öğrenci, Çalışma, İş Yapma ve İş Kurma İzinli Kişilerin 25 yaşından küçük bekar çocukları, 18 yaşından büyük engelli çocukların; ülkeye girişlerinde engelli olduğunu ve kişinin çocuğu olduklarını kanıtlayıcı belge ve bir asgari ücret ödeyerek,

d-Single children (under the age of 25) and the children with disabilities (over the age of 18) of people with living in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with the residency permission, student permission and work permission who are living abroad and have been fined can benefit from amnesty by paying minimum wage and showing a document proving that they are disabled and that they are a child of the person upon entry into the country.

e- Ülkeden ikamet izni olmadığından dolayı ihraç edilen, geçerli bir rapor ile ülke güvenliği açısından sakıncalı bir durumu olmayanlar ile bunların eş ve çocukları, aylık bürüt asgari ücret miktarını ödemek ve ihraç edilen kişinin, ihraç edildiği dönemde devlet tarafından kendileri için ödenen ulaşım masraflarını, gelir ve vergi dairesine online sistem üzerinden ödemek koşulu ile,

e-People, who are deported from the country due to unauthorised residency, can benefit from the amnesty by providing a valid report that they do not have any inconvenience in terms of national security.

In order to get benefit from the amnesty, they need to pay gross minimum wage.Additionally, transportation expenses which was paid by the state during their deport must be paid through the online system. Spouse and children will also be able to benefit from this amnesty.

f- Çalışma izinsiz çalışması veya izinsiz olarak ikamet etmesi sebebiyle Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti’nden ihraç edilen ve Yurt Dışında bulunan Yabancı uyruklu kişiler; KKTC Yurt dışı konsolosluklarına veya temsilciliklerine 90 gün içerisinde şahsen başvuru yapmaları ve Muhaceret Dairesi’nin gerekli incelemeyi yapıp, onay vermesinden sonra ülkeye girişlerinde bir asgari ücret ödeyerek aftan yararlanabileceklerdir.

f-People, who are deported from the country due to unauthorised residency, must personally apply to the TRNC Consulates or Representatives within 90 days (from the effectıve date- 6th of November). After the Immigration Department makes the necessary examination and approves, they will be able to benefit from the amnesty by paying a minimum wage when they enter the country.