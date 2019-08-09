  • BIST 99.167
  • Altın 266,196
  • Dolar 5,4941
  • Euro 6,1564
  • Lefkoşa 34 °C
  • Mağusa 36 °C
  • Girne 33 °C
  • Güzelyurt 33 °C
  • İskele 36 °C
  • İstanbul 27 °C
  • Ankara 27 °C
SON DAKİKAZeytinyağı ithaline izin 

Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var (GÜNCELLENDİ)

» »
Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var
Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var (GÜNCELLENDİ)

Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var

Zirve 3 saate yakın sürdü...

BM ortak açıklamayı az sonra yayımlayacak. Cumhurbaşkanı Akıncı'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı sarayında değerlendirme yapması bekleniyor.

İŞTE BM AÇIKLAMASI

 

Today, the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, met at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area under the auspices of Special Representative/Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.

 

The two leaders had a sincere and constructive exchange of views and they discussed in depth the basic principles. They decided to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Ms. Jane Holl Lute with the determination to finalize the Terms of Reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency.

 

The two leaders also decided to announce their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the Secretary-General after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.

 

Regarding confidence-building measures, the two leaders welcomed the implementation of the confidence-building measures they formerly announced, including the electricity interconnectivity and mobile phone interoperability that would facilitate greater interaction between the two communities.

 

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying the work of the Technical Committees with the objective of improving the daily lives of all Cypriots and to implementing further confidence-building measures, with UN support.

  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • Rum partilerden kınama09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 12:46
  • Batı Nil Virüsü’ne karşı kanlıdere ve civarı ilaçlandı09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 12:45
  • Kültür Dairesi güzel sanatlarla ilgili 41 derneğin 48 projesine toplam 900,000TL mali yardım yapıyor09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 12:31
  • Zaroğlu: Gerekçeniz ne Sayın Akıncı?09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 12:05
  • Kurban Bayramı pazar günü başlıyor09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 11:50
  • Mağusa, İskele ve Yeniboğaziçi bölgesi İmar Planı taslağının son hali yayımlandı (HARİTALI)09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 11:41
  • Tarım ve Doğal Kaynaklar Bakanı Oğuz göletleri inceledi09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 11:35
  • Manga: Halen uygulanmakta olan ekonomik politikaların derhal terk edilmesi gerek09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 11:14
  • Akar'dan tanıdık söylem: "Başka çözüm modelleri de gündemde olmalı"09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 11:04
  • Cezaevinde eylem! Gardiyanlar kapı önünde açıklama yaptı! (VİDEO)09 Ağustos 2019 Cuma 10:59
    • YAZARLAR
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    12345678
    VİDEO GALERİ
    12345678
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2014 Detay Kıbrıs | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : +90 392 444 79 79 Faks : +90 392 227351
    Haber Scripti