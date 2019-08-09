Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var (GÜNCELLENDİ)

Liderler zirvesi sona erdi... BM'den yazılı açıklama var

Zirve 3 saate yakın sürdü...

BM ortak açıklamayı az sonra yayımlayacak. Cumhurbaşkanı Akıncı'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı sarayında değerlendirme yapması bekleniyor.

İŞTE BM AÇIKLAMASI

Today, the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, met at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area under the auspices of Special Representative/Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.

The two leaders had a sincere and constructive exchange of views and they discussed in depth the basic principles. They decided to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Ms. Jane Holl Lute with the determination to finalize the Terms of Reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency.

The two leaders also decided to announce their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the Secretary-General after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.

Regarding confidence-building measures, the two leaders welcomed the implementation of the confidence-building measures they formerly announced, including the electricity interconnectivity and mobile phone interoperability that would facilitate greater interaction between the two communities.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying the work of the Technical Committees with the objective of improving the daily lives of all Cypriots and to implementing further confidence-building measures, with UN support.