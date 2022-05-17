  • BIST 2.404,55
  • Altın 932.361
  • Dolar 15.8729
  • Euro 16.6606
  • Lefkoşa 27 °C
  • Mağusa 28 °C
  • Girne 25 °C
  • Güzelyurt 26 °C
  • İskele 28 °C
  • İstanbul 22 °C
  • Ankara 19 °C
SON DAKİKAİlk kez Ay'dan getirilen toprakta bitki yetiştirildi

PlayStation Plus, bulut sistemiyle yenileniyor: Oyun listesi açıklandı

»
Sony, oyun konsolu serisi için yenilediği ve 13 Haziran’da başlatacağı PlayStation Plus hizmetinde yer alacak oyunları duyurdu.
PlayStation Plus, bulut sistemiyle yenileniyor: Oyun listesi açıklandı

Yeni PlayStation Plus’ta önerilen üç tarifeden birini seçenler yüzlerce güncel ve klasik oyundan oluşan kütüphaneye erişebilecek.

Temel (essential) paketi alanlar iki PS4 ve bir PS5 oyununu her ay ücretsiz indirebilecek.

Extra paketini seçenler Essential’daki özelliklere ek, yüzlerce PS4 ve PS5 oyununun yer aldığı oyun kataloğundan istedikleri gibi faydalanabilecek.

Premium paketi alanlarsa, diğerlerine ek, sınırlı süre için oyun denemeleri, klasik oyunlar kataloğuna erişim ve yüzlerce oyunu konsola indirmek gerekmeden bulut hizmetiyle oynama gibi imkanlara sahip olacak.

 

Paketler aylık sırasıyla 9,99, 14,99 ve 17,99 dolar tutacak. Üyelik süresi arttıkça fiyat daha cazip hale gelecek.

Hizmetin başlangıcında güncel oyun kataloğu şöyle olacak:

PlayStation Studios

 

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games,  PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio,  PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Başka oyun stüdyoları

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Klasik oyunlar

Klasik oyunlar kataloğuysa şöyle:

PlayStation Studios 

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation 
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Jumping Flash! Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Super Stardust Portable Housemarque, PSP

Başka oyun stüdyoları

  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation 
  • Worms Armageddon Team17, Original PlayStation 

Remastered oyunlar

Güncellenmiş eski oyunlar listesi şöyle:

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision SIE, PS4   
  • Hot Shots Tennis Japan Studio, PS4  
  • Jak II Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4  
  • Rogue Galaxy Japan Studio, PS4
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4 

Başka oyun stüdyoları

  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PS3 oyunları

PlayStation Studios

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Başka oyun stüdyoları

  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 |  Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • Çin’de trilobit fosili bulundu14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 22:00
  • Google dijital dünyada cilt tonu sayısını altıdan 10’a çıkardı14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 16:03
  • Elon Musk, 44 milyar dolarlık Twitter anlaşmasını askıya aldı14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 11:15
  • ‘Google Translate’e 24 yeni dil eklendi14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 09:04
  • Lider Haber Portalı Detay Kıbrıs Gazetesi App Store ve Andorid'te14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 07:00
  • Telefonu yavaşlayanlar dikkat ! Dolandırılıyor olabilirsiniz14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 06:27
  • Bilim insanlarından mucizevi keşif: Ölümü yenme ihtimali doğdu12 Mayıs 2022 Perşembe 13:19
  • Elon Musk: Çinliler çok çalışkan, ABD’liler hep işten kaçıyor12 Mayıs 2022 Perşembe 10:56
  • Google 300’den fazla yayıncıya haberleri için ödeme yapacak11 Mayıs 2022 Çarşamba 19:07
  • FIFA severlere kötü haber: Ortaklık bitti, oyun değişiyor11 Mayıs 2022 Çarşamba 14:39
    • YAZARLAR
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    12345678
    VİDEO GALERİ
    12345678
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2014 Detay Kıbrıs | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : +90 392 444 79 79 Faks : +90 392 227351
    Haber Scripti