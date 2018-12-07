  • BIST 93.187
  • Altın 213,140
  • Dolar 5,3314
  • Euro 6,0681
  • Lefkoşa 17 °C
  • Mağusa 16 °C
  • Girne 18 °C
  • Güzelyurt 15 °C
  • İskele 16 °C
  • İstanbul 6 °C
  • Ankara 6 °C
SON DAKİKALefkoşa Sanayi Bölgesi boşaltılıyor

Sel felaketi dünya basınında

» »
Dünyaca dünlü haber ajansı Reuters haberi "4 kişi selde yaşamını yitirdi" şeklinde verdi işte detaylar.
Sel felaketi dünya basınında

Ülkemizde iki gün boyunca etkili olan yağış sonrası su baskınlarının meydana gelmesi, birçok ev ve iş yerini su basması ve özellikle Girne ile Lefkoşa arasındaki yolda biriken su nedeni ile bir süre trafik akışı sağlanamaması dünya basınına da yansıdı.

Haber saygın haber ajanslarından Reuters tarafından da abonelere geçildi. Atina kaynaklı haberde "4 kişi selde hayatını yitirdi" başlığı kullanıldı.

At least four killed in Cyprus flooding

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least four people were killed in flooding in northern Cyprus as hail and rain hammered the island, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Thursday.

The victims died when their car was swept away during heavy rain late on Wednesday, media reported. Cyprus residents have reported virtually uninterrupted rain since early Tuesday, with some saying it was the heaviest in memory.

x1.jpgx2.jpgx3.jpg

Flash flooding from an isolated downpour is not uncommon on the island, but sustained floods are rare. Further bad weather was expected on Thursday, with the met office issuing a severe alert warning for the next 24 hours.

“In minutes, it’s gone from beautiful sunshine to freezing cold with rumbles of thunder in the distance,” one northern Cyprus resident said. People were sewing sandbags to prevent water seeping through window seals and under doors, she said.

Images on social media showed cars swept into the sea or submerged in flood water and water gushing through homes.  

Rivers burst their banks, causing damage in the Cypriot capital Nicosia and forcing the partial closure of a motorway linking the city to Kyrenia, a historic harbour town on the northern coast.

Many schools were shut. Damage was reported to the road network from torrential rain in the south of the island on Wednesday.

  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • Dev-İş: “Ülke olarak yaşadığımız sel felaketleri sonucu acımız ve üzüntümüz büyüktür”07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 14:00
  • BKP: "Bayındırlık ve Ulaştırma Bakanı Tolga Atakan istifa etmelidir"07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:55
  • Hür-İş sel felaketiyle ilgili basın açıklaması yaptı07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:50
  • Tarim Dairesi eğitim çalışmalarına Büyükkonuk ile devam edecek07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:45
  • Ülkenin yası ile dalga geçtiler: Ölen kız diye aktrist fotoğrafı paylaşıldı07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:44
  • BASS: “Çağ-Sen ile Li-Koop'un toplu sözleşmesinin yürürlüğü durduruldu”07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:40
  • KKTC Karadeniz Kültür Derneği: “Alt yapı eksikliklerimiz, doğayı talan etmemiz yüzümüze kocaman bir tokat olarak geri dönmüştür”07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:35
  • Dizdarlı: Yaşanan telaştan, aile yanlış teşhis etti07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:32
  • Devlet Üretme Çiftlikleri’nden kasaplık hayvan satışı07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:30
  • Dışişleri Bakanlığı Özel Kalem Müdürü Altuğ yoğun bakımda07 Aralık 2018 Cuma 13:20
    • YAZARLAR
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    12345678
    VİDEO GALERİ
    12345678
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2014 Detay Kıbrıs | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : +90 392 444 79 79 Faks : +90 392 227351
    Haber Scripti