Sinemanın 2016'daki en kötüleri açıklandı

Zoolander No 2 dokuz adaylıkla, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sekiz adaylıkla ilk sıralarda yerini aldı

Yılın en kötü filmlerini ve performanslarını belirleyen Altın Ahududu Ödülleri’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı.

Zoolander No 2 dokuz adaylıkla, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sekiz adaylıkla öne çıktı.

En kötü erkek oyuncu adayları arasında Ben Affleck ve Robert De Niro, en kötü kadın oyuncu adayları arasında Julia Roberts ve Naomi Watts da var.

Nicolas Cage ve Johnny Depp ‘in adı da en kötü yardımcı erkek oyuncu kategorisinde yer alıyor.

Bianet'te yer alan habere göre, 37. Altın Ahududu Ödülleri adayları şöyle:

En Kötü Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

En Kötü Yönetmen

Dinesh D’Souza/Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry – BOO! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

En Kötü Erkek Oyuncu

Robert de Niro – Dirty Grandpa

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

En Kötü Kadın Oyuncu

Naomi Watts – Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry – BOO! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Becky Turner – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Shailene Woodley – Divergent Series: Allegiant

En Kötü Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson – Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2

En Kötü Çift / Takım

Johnny Depp ve Kostümü / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Ben Affleck ve Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Herhangi Bir Ölümlü ya da Tanrı / Gods of Egypt

Bir Zamanların Saygı Duyulan Tüm Oyuncuları / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry ve Onun Eskimiş Peruğu / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller ve Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yeniden Çevrim / Yan Ürün veya Devam Filmi Ödülü

Zoolander No. 2

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

En Kötü Senaryo

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad