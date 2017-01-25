Sinemanın 2016'daki en kötüleri açıklandı

Yılın en kötü filmlerini ve performanslarını belirleyen Altın Ahududu Ödülleri’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı.
Zoolander No 2 dokuz adaylıkla, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sekiz adaylıkla öne çıktı.
En kötü erkek oyuncu adayları arasında Ben Affleck ve Robert De Niro, en kötü kadın oyuncu adayları arasında Julia Roberts ve Naomi Watts da var.
Nicolas Cage ve Johnny Depp ‘in adı da en kötü yardımcı erkek oyuncu kategorisinde yer alıyor.
Bianet'te yer alan habere göre, 37. Altın Ahududu Ödülleri adayları şöyle:
En Kötü Film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
En Kötü Yönetmen
Dinesh D’Souza/Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry – BOO! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
En Kötü Erkek Oyuncu
Robert de Niro – Dirty Grandpa
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
En Kötü Kadın Oyuncu
Naomi Watts – Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry – BOO! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Becky Turner – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Shailene Woodley – Divergent Series: Allegiant
En Kötü Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson – Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2
En Kötü Çift / Takım
Johnny Depp ve Kostümü / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Ben Affleck ve Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Herhangi Bir Ölümlü ya da Tanrı / Gods of Egypt
Bir Zamanların Saygı Duyulan Tüm Oyuncuları / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry ve Onun Eskimiş Peruğu / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller ve Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Yeniden Çevrim / Yan Ürün veya Devam Filmi Ödülü
Zoolander No. 2
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
En Kötü Senaryo
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
