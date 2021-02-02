  • BIST 1.512
Boğaziçi University’s LGBTI+ Studies Club closed by the appointed rector

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has shared a decision with the signature of rector Melih Bulu and announced that Boğaziçi University’s LGBTI Studies Candidate Club has been closed, arguing that the protests are “about it all.”
Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced that Prof. Melih Bulu, who has been appointed as the new rector of Boğaziçi University by President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has closed the LGBTI+ Studies Candidate Club over an investigation launched into a picture featuring the Kaaba, which also led to the arrest of two students at the weekend.

"What set the ones who committed the crime of 'blockading the Rector's Office' at Boğaziçi University in motion is the decision below. As can be seen here, the university administration has taken a legitimate decision in the face of those trying to trample upon our sacred values. That is about all," Fahrettin Altun has tweeted by attaching the decision.

