Nöbetçi Eczaneler (16 Mart 2023)
Nöbetçi Eczaneler (16 Mart 2023)

LEFKOŞA BÖLGESİ

ARZUM DAVULCU ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 227 14 57
 Şht.Mustafa Yusuf Hacı Sok. No:3 Polis Genel Müdürlüğü Yolu Chıchen Planeti geçince Vakıflar Bankası karşısı ara yoluYenişehir Lefkoşa

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

ORTAKÖY ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 330 32 00
 Şht.Gaz.Hasan Tahsn Cad. Lemar (Molto )Yolu - Severse Döner Karşısı Ortaköy Lefkoşa

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

SERPİN ONAY ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 227 39 24
 84 Şht.Mustafa Ruso Cad. Küçük Kaymaklı Lefkoşa

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

GİRNE BÖLGESİ

KÜÇÜK ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 815 36 26
 Canbulat Sok.No:5/C Girne

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

NAZIM VARIŞ ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 821 30 88
 Karaoğlanoğlu Cad. Yayla Mah. No:149 Alsancak Girne

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

ÖMRÜM ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 822 22 87
 Karaoğlanoğlu Cad. No:256 Girne

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

MAĞUSA BÖLGESİ

MEVA ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 366 37 73
 15 A Ordu Sok. Açık Pazar Karşısı Mağusa

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

UZAY ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 365 56 56
 İsmet İnönü Bulvarı Halken 8 Apt No: 2, Zi̇raat Bankası karşısı - Özdi̇lek yanı, Gazimağusa

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

GÜZELYURT BÖLGESİ

AYCAN ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 00:00
 (0392) 714 23 16
 Ecevit Cad. 4J Güzelyurt

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

LEFKE BÖLGESİ

DERVİŞ KUTRET ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 22:00 (22:00 - 00:00 On-Call)
 (0533) 882 94 56
 Dr.İzzet Salih Suphi Maydanı N0:5 Lefke

KONUM VE DETAYLI BİLGİ

İSKELE BÖLGESİ

AVİCENNA ECZANESİ

 16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
 08:00 - 22:00
 (0542) 855 00 15
 İskele Boğaz anayolu, Bereket Sokak, Petek pastanesi̇ yanı, İskele
