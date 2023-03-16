Nöbetçi Eczaneler (16 Mart 2023)

LEFKOŞA BÖLGESİ
ARZUM DAVULCU ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 227 14 57
|Şht.Mustafa Yusuf Hacı Sok. No:3 Polis Genel Müdürlüğü Yolu Chıchen Planeti geçince Vakıflar Bankası karşısı ara yoluYenişehir Lefkoşa
ORTAKÖY ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 330 32 00
|Şht.Gaz.Hasan Tahsn Cad. Lemar (Molto )Yolu - Severse Döner Karşısı Ortaköy Lefkoşa
SERPİN ONAY ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 227 39 24
|84 Şht.Mustafa Ruso Cad. Küçük Kaymaklı Lefkoşa
GİRNE BÖLGESİ
KÜÇÜK ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 815 36 26
|Canbulat Sok.No:5/C Girne
NAZIM VARIŞ ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 821 30 88
|Karaoğlanoğlu Cad. Yayla Mah. No:149 Alsancak Girne
ÖMRÜM ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 822 22 87
|Karaoğlanoğlu Cad. No:256 Girne
MAĞUSA BÖLGESİ
MEVA ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 366 37 73
|15 A Ordu Sok. Açık Pazar Karşısı Mağusa
UZAY ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 365 56 56
|İsmet İnönü Bulvarı Halken 8 Apt No: 2, Zi̇raat Bankası karşısı - Özdi̇lek yanı, Gazimağusa
GÜZELYURT BÖLGESİ
AYCAN ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 00:00
|(0392) 714 23 16
|Ecevit Cad. 4J Güzelyurt
LEFKE BÖLGESİ
DERVİŞ KUTRET ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 22:00 (22:00 - 00:00 On-Call)
|(0533) 882 94 56
|Dr.İzzet Salih Suphi Maydanı N0:5 Lefke
İSKELE BÖLGESİ
AVİCENNA ECZANESİ
|16.03.2023 (Perşembe)
|08:00 - 22:00
|(0542) 855 00 15
|İskele Boğaz anayolu, Bereket Sokak, Petek pastanesi̇ yanı, İskele
