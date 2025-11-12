  • BIST 10680.01
3 dilde mesaj... Geçmiş olsun Baf, geçmiş olsun Kıbrıs...

Adada hiç kimsenin zarar görmemiş olmasını diler, depreme ve afetlere karşı kuzey güney demeden birlikte hazırlanmamız gerektiğini hepimize hatırlatmış olmasını umarım.
3 dilde mesaj... Geçmiş olsun Baf, geçmiş olsun Kıbrıs...

Adada hiç kimsenin zarar görmemiş olmasını diler, depreme ve afetlere karşı kuzey güney demeden birlikte hazırlanmamız gerektiğini hepimize hatırlatmış olmasını umarım.

Geçmiş olsun Baf, geçmiş olsun Kıbrıs...

Εύχομαι κανείς να μην έπαθε ζημιά και να καταλάβουμε πως πρέπει όλοι μαζί να προετοιμαστούμε χωρίς διακρίσεις, βορράς και νότος, για σεισμούς και άλλες καταστροφές.

Περαστικά στην Πάφο, περαστικά στην Κύπρο.

I hope there has been no injury or physical damage on the island, and wish for this to serve as a reminder to us all that we must stand together — without distinction between north and south — in the face of earthquakes and other natural disasters.

My thoughts are with Paphos and with all of Cyprus.

