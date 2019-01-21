Komedinin zirvesindeki yeni dizi: Sex Education (IMDb Ocak 2019 verileri)

En popüler diziler kategorisinde birinciliği elde eden lise öğrencisi Otis Milburn'ün sıradışı hikayesi, komedi kategorisinde de zirveyi zorluyor. İşte Ocak verilerine göre en popüler komedi dizileri...
50. Seinfeld (1989–1998)
49. Maniac (2018)
8,0
48. Big Mouth (2017– )
8,1
47. Gilmore Kizlari (2000–2007)
8,2
46. Mom (2013– )
7,2
45. That '70s Show (1998–2006)
8,1
44. Schooled (2019– )
6,7
43. Derry Girls (2017– )
8,2
42. God Friended Me (2018– )
6,8
41. New Girl (2011–2018)
7,7
40. Bob's Burgers (2011– )
8,1
39. Fuller House (2016– )
6,9
38. Good Trouble (2019– )
6,8
37. Last Man Standing (2011– )
7,6
36. South Park (1997– )
8,7
35. Bones (2005–2017)
7,9
34. Two and a Half Men (2003–2015)
7,1
33. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )
8,1
32. Schitt's Creek (2015– )
8,1
31. A Very English Scandal (2018– )
7,8
30. Cuckoo (II) (2012– )
7,3
29. Park ve Bahçeler (2009–2015)
8,6
28. Rick and Morty (2013– )
9,3
27. The Goldbergs (2013– )
8,1
26. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– )
8,7
25. Annenizle Nasıl Tanıştım (2005–2014)
8,3
24. Letterkenny (2016– )
8,3
23. The Ranch (2016– )
7,6
22. Good Girls (2018– )
7,9
21. Young Sheldon (2017– )
7,2
20. This Is Us (2016– )
8,7
19. Simpson Ailesi (1989– )
8,7
18. Suits (2011– )
8,6
17. Fam (2019– )
5,6
16. Future Man (2017– )
7,9
15. Modern Family (2009– )
8,4
14. Lethal Weapon (2016– )
8,0
13. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )
7,8
12. Family Guy (1998– )
8,2
11. Utanmaz (2011– )
8,7
10. The Kominsky Method (2018– )
8,2
9. The Good Place (2016– )
8,2
8. Sıkı Dostlar (1994–2004)
8,9
7. The Office (2005–2013)
8,8
6. Sex Education (2019– )
8,6
5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– )
8,7
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
8,4
3. The Big Bang Theory (2007– )
8,2
2. The Orville (2017– )
7,9
1. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– )
7,9
