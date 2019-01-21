  • BIST 99.490
  • Altın 219,527
  • Dolar 5,3366
  • Euro 6,0632
  • Lefkoşa 15 °C
  • Mağusa 14 °C
  • Girne 15 °C
  • Güzelyurt 14 °C
  • İskele 14 °C
  • İstanbul 10 °C
  • Ankara 5 °C
SON DAKİKAMilli Piyango'nun büyük ikramiyesi KKTC'ye isabet etti

Komedinin zirvesindeki yeni dizi: Sex Education (IMDb Ocak 2019 verileri)

»
Netflix'in ocak ayı verilerinde You ile birlikte en çok izlenen iki diziden biri olan Sex Education, IMDb'de de zirveye yerleşti.
Komedinin zirvesindeki yeni dizi: Sex Education (IMDb Ocak 2019 verileri)

En popüler diziler kategorisinde birinciliği elde eden lise öğrencisi Otis Milburn'ün sıradışı hikayesi, komedi kategorisinde de zirveyi zorluyor. İşte Ocak verilerine göre en popüler komedi dizileri...

  •  

    50. Seinfeld (1989–1998)



     

  •  

    49. Maniac (2018)
    8,0

  •  

    48. Big Mouth (2017– )
    8,1

  •  

    47. Gilmore Kizlari (2000–2007)
    8,2

  •  

    46. Mom (2013– )
    7,2

  •  

    45. That '70s Show (1998–2006)
    8,1

  •  

    44. Schooled (2019– )
    6,7

  •  

    43. Derry Girls (2017– )
    8,2

  •  

    42. God Friended Me (2018– )
    6,8

  •  


    41. New Girl (2011–2018)
    7,7

  •  

    40. Bob's Burgers (2011– )
    8,1

  •  

    39. Fuller House (2016– )
    6,9

  •  

    38. Good Trouble (2019– )
    6,8

  •  

    37. Last Man Standing (2011– )
    7,6

  •  

    36. South Park (1997– )
    8,7

  •  

    35. Bones (2005–2017)
    7,9

  •  

    34. Two and a Half Men (2003–2015)
    7,1
     

  •  

    33. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )
    8,1

  •  

    32. Schitt's Creek (2015– )
    8,1

  •  

    31. A Very English Scandal (2018– )
    7,8

  •  

    30. Cuckoo (II) (2012– )
    7,3

  •  

    29. Park ve Bahçeler (2009–2015)
    8,6

  •  

    28. Rick and Morty (2013– )
    9,3

  •  

    27. The Goldbergs (2013– )
    8,1

  •  

    26. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– )
    8,7

  •  


    25. Annenizle Nasıl Tanıştım (2005–2014)
    8,3

  •  

    24. Letterkenny (2016– )
    8,3

  •  

    23. The Ranch (2016– )
    7,6

  •  

    22. Good Girls (2018– )
    7,9

  •  

    21. Young Sheldon (2017– )
    7,2

  •  

    20. This Is Us (2016– )
    8,7

  •  

    19. Simpson Ailesi (1989– )
    8,7

  •  

    18. Suits (2011– )
    8,6

  •  

    17. Fam (2019– )
    5,6

  •  

    16. Future Man (2017– )
    7,9

  •  

    15. Modern Family (2009– )
    8,4

  •  

    14. Lethal Weapon (2016– )
    8,0

  •  

    13. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )
    7,8

  •  

    12. Family Guy (1998– )
    8,2

  •  

    11. Utanmaz (2011– )
    8,7

  •  

    10. The Kominsky Method (2018– )
    8,2

  •  

    9. The Good Place (2016– )
    8,2

  •  

    8. Sıkı Dostlar (1994–2004)
    8,9

  •  

    7. The Office (2005–2013)
    8,8

  •  

    6. Sex Education (2019– )
    8,6

  •  

    5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– )
    8,7

  •  

    4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
    8,4

  •  

    3. The Big Bang Theory (2007– )
    8,2

  •  

    2. The Orville (2017– )
    7,9

  •  

    1. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– )
    7,9

 

Etiketler: , , ,
  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • Antalya’da bekçiler trans kadına saldırdı11 Ocak 2019 Cuma 20:13
  • İzmir’de polis, trans kadın Hande Şeker’i öldürdü09 Ocak 2019 Çarşamba 13:38
  • Lezbiyen çift 26 defa evlenecek08 Ocak 2019 Salı 12:13
  • Lezbiyen çift 26 defa evlenecek07 Ocak 2019 Pazartesi 21:00
  • Almanya’da interseksler için yeni bir seçenek: ‘Çeşitli’06 Ocak 2019 Pazar 20:44
  • Bolsonaro ilk icraatında yerlileri ve eşcinselleri hedef aldı04 Ocak 2019 Cuma 12:29
  • "Eşcinsel olduğum için futbolu bırakmak zorunda kaldım"03 Ocak 2019 Perşembe 16:27
  • Almanya'da üçüncü cinsiyet uygulaması başladı01 Ocak 2019 Salı 16:40
  • LGBT Topluluğunun 2019’da Bırakması Gereken 4 Huy31 Aralık 2018 Pazartesi 15:43
  • Serel Yereli’den bakirelik ve lezbiyenlik itirafı!31 Aralık 2018 Pazartesi 15:34
    • YAZARLAR
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    12345678
    VİDEO GALERİ
    12345678
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2014 Detay Kıbrıs | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : +90 392 444 79 79 Faks : +90 392 227351
    Haber Scripti