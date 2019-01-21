Komedinin zirvesindeki yeni dizi: Sex Education (IMDb Ocak 2019 verileri)

50. Seinfeld (1989–1998)









49. Maniac (2018)

8,0

48. Big Mouth (2017– )

8,1

47. Gilmore Kizlari (2000–2007)

8,2

46. Mom (2013– )

7,2

45. That '70s Show (1998–2006)

8,1

44. Schooled (2019– )

6,7

43. Derry Girls (2017– )

8,2

42. God Friended Me (2018– )

6,8



41. New Girl (2011–2018)

7,7

40. Bob's Burgers (2011– )

8,1

39. Fuller House (2016– )

6,9

38. Good Trouble (2019– )

6,8

37. Last Man Standing (2011– )

7,6

36. South Park (1997– )

8,7

35. Bones (2005–2017)

7,9

34. Two and a Half Men (2003–2015)

7,1



33. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )

8,1

32. Schitt's Creek (2015– )

8,1

31. A Very English Scandal (2018– )

7,8

30. Cuckoo (II) (2012– )

7,3

29. Park ve Bahçeler (2009–2015)

8,6

28. Rick and Morty (2013– )

9,3

27. The Goldbergs (2013– )

8,1

26. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– )

8,7



25. Annenizle Nasıl Tanıştım (2005–2014)

8,3

24. Letterkenny (2016– )

8,3

23. The Ranch (2016– )

7,6

22. Good Girls (2018– )

7,9

21. Young Sheldon (2017– )

7,2

20. This Is Us (2016– )

8,7

19. Simpson Ailesi (1989– )

8,7

18. Suits (2011– )

8,6

17. Fam (2019– )

5,6

16. Future Man (2017– )

7,9

15. Modern Family (2009– )

8,4

14. Lethal Weapon (2016– )

8,0

13. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )

7,8

12. Family Guy (1998– )

8,2

11. Utanmaz (2011– )

8,7

10. The Kominsky Method (2018– )

8,2

9. The Good Place (2016– )

8,2

8. Sıkı Dostlar (1994–2004)

8,9

7. The Office (2005–2013)

8,8

6. Sex Education (2019– )

8,6

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– )

8,7

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )

8,4

3. The Big Bang Theory (2007– )

8,2

2. The Orville (2017– )

7,9