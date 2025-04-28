NorthernLAND Group, en prestijli ödül olan en iyi müteahhit ve inşaat firması Platin "Best Developer" ve "Best Builder" Ödülleriyle Sektörün Değişmeyen Lideri Oldu.

Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul ve inşaat sektörünün lider firması NorthernLAND Group, Property Awards 2025 ödül gecesinde rekor bir başarıya imza attı…

Uluslararası jüri tarafından değerlendirilen kategorilerde, en prestijli ödül olan en iyi müteahhit ve inşaat firması Platin "Best Developer" ve "Best Builder" ödüllerini kazanan NorthernLAND, Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Grand Sapphire Blu, Grand Sapphire F-Block, Casa Del Mare, Luxury Villa, ve Pera Mackenzie gibi dev projelerinin hepsine ödül alarak, sektörün en güçlüsü olduğunu bir kez daha gözler önüne serdi.

Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul sektörünün en prestijli organizasyonlarından Property Awards 2025’te, Best Developer Platinum başta olmak üzere, Best Sales Team, Best Residential High Rise Complex – Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Grand Sapphire Blu, Best Residential Commercial Complex – Casa Del Mare, Best Villa, gibi katıldığı 24 kategoride 20 ödül kazanan NorthernLAND Group, geceye damgasını vurdu.

NorthernLAND Group'un Property Awards 2025 Ödül Listesi:

NorthernLAND Group Prestij Ödüller

Best Developer – Platinum

Best Builder – Gold

Best Sales Team – Platinum

Best Workplace – Gold “NorthernLAND Office”

Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences

Best Residential High Rise Complex – Platinum

Best High Rise Architectural Design – Platinum

Best Residential Development High Rise – Platinum

Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Platinum “Grand Sapphire Blu”

Best Residential Development High Rise – Gold “Grand Sapphire F-Block”

Best Commercial Project – Platinum

Best Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Mackenzie”

Best Penthouse – Platinum

Best Apartment – Platinum



Best Interior Design – Residential – Gold

Casa Del Mare

Best Residential Commercial Complex – Platinum

Best Residential Development – Low Rise – Gold



Best Proposed Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Casa Del Mare”



Best Proposed Residential Project – Gold



Luxury Villas