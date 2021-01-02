  • BIST 1.477
SON DAKİKAPilli:8'i yerel 16 pozitif vaka!

Tüm personel karantinada!

Lapta'daki restoranda tüm personel karantinada
Tüm personel karantinada!

Lapta'da faaliyet gösteren BlueSong restoran sosyal medya hesabından sahibinin testinin pozitif çıktığını duyurdu:

Detay Özel-Mehmet Can

Değerli Müşterilerimiz covid-19 testim pozitif çıkmıştır...tüm personel tedbir amaçlı14 gun karantinaya alınmıştır...En az 14 gun restaurantimiz kapalı olacaktir...Sağlık ekipleri gerekli takibi yapmaktadir..Gelişmeleri yine size burdan bildireceğim...

The owner of Blue Song Restaurant has tested positive for Covid 19, as a precaution all of the staff at the restaurant have been taken into 14 days quarantine in addition to his family. The restaurant will remain closed for the period. At present none of the staff have any symptoms. The staff will be tested while in quarantine. At present the authorities have not indicated that Blue Song customers need to take any specific action.

