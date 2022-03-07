  • BIST 1.993,48
Joınt Statement On The Occassıon Of 8th Of March World Women’s Day
Joınt Statement On The Occassıon Of 8th Of March World Women’s Day

It’s been 165 years since women rebelled against discrimination and injustice against themselves in workplaces. Thousands of women went on strike demanding equal pay for equal work and improved working conditions. Many women lost their lives in the struggle. "March 8, International Women's Day" has become a symbol of dignity, organized struggle and solidarity.

Women’s long struggle for equality has become even more challenging with the pandemic. The economic crisis that has deepened especially in the last two years due to the pandemic and the lock down has increased the burden of women and the ever-existing income inequality between men and women. Household load has increased in many ways as women have taken the care of their children and elderly lives at home. Domestic violence against women increased in parallel.

During this period, governments did not set up social policies to ensure and support women, and they did not offer the necessary support for women. Nowadays, the world is in the process to turn to the new normal life, yet women still are facing many challenges. It is important to support women to take an active role in all aspects of life and decision-making for the solution of problems.

While our world experiences conflicts and wars, life is becoming harder and harder, especially for women and children. Recent developments upset and frighten us all. We've been through the war in this country, and the consequence of it was a divided island and divided lives.

As the Cypriot teacher trade unions, members of the European Trade Unions Committee for Education - ETUCE, we salute women’s dignified and organized struggle on International Women’s Day, March 8. We are delighted to say that our common struggle will continue in order to take steps to raise and enhance gender equality in all areas of life and ensure that future generations live in the values of equality, democracy, justice, mutual acceptance and reconciliation.

 

