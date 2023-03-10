  • BIST 5.384,56
Prime Video, 60'ıncı yıl dönümü kutlamaları kapsamında bu zamana kadar çekilen 25 filmlik James Bond serisini izleyiciyle buluşturdu.
James Bond serisi Prime Video’da

Prime Video, James Bond film serisinin 60’ıncı yıl dönümü kutlamaları kapsamında 25 James Bond filmini izleyicilerle buluşturdu.

Prime Video’nun Türkiye’de sınırlı süreyle yayınlayacağı 25 film şöyle:

Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre ve No Time To Die.

Platform ayrıca, ‘The Sound of 007’ belgeselini de yayınladı. Mat Whitecross tarafından yönetilen belgesel James Bond müziğinin 60 yıllık tarihine bir bakış sunuyor.

